Tigress ‘Babitha’ recovers from ailments, shifted to separate enclosure in Thiruvananthapuram zoo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Babitha, a female tigress which had strayed into human settlements in south Wayanad and was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo by the forest department officials on March 22 has recuperated completely from her illnesses. Since the three-and-a-half-year-old tigress has been caught in the wild, she will not be displayed as an exhibit. Instead, Babitha will be used for breeding purposes.

The forest department nabbed Babitha from Mayilambadi which comes under the Chethalath forest range division on March 12. She had given sleepless nights to the farmers there since she killed several cattle and other livestock. At the time of nabbing her by luring her with a prey, Babitha was in bad shape and hence she could not be sent back to the forest. The forest department had claimed that the tigress must be six-and-a-half years old.

But the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo authorities claim that she is only three-and-a-half-years old. She had also difficulty in catching prey due to her missing teeth and injuries inflicted on her body while in the wild. Dr K R Nikesh Kiran, the zoo veterinarian, told TNIE that as per the Central Zoo Authority’s guideline, a big cat which has been captured from the forest cannot be exhibited. “After the 21-day-long quarantine, we have shifted Babitha to a different enclosure where the visitors to the Zoo cannot see her. We have decided to use Babitha for breeding purposes though,” said Dr Nikesh.

Babitha is enjoying the care she is getting from the zoo authorities where they have provided her with pedestal fans, cooler and also a water mist to escape from the sweltering heat. Currently, the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo has two male tigers and a pair of white tigers.

Infant gray langur dies

An infant gray langur died in the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo a few days ago due to pneumonia. The mother, the infamous gray langur, which gave the zoo authorities sleepless nights last June after she escaped from her enclosure for 24 days and wandered atop trees in the capital city, was not willing to part with her dead infant after it clung on to her. The zoo authorities told TNIE that the infant might have died during the night and the body could be retrieved only during the next afternoon.