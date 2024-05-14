A walk to remember and remind

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was a lot of shade last Sunday as the Tree Walk team moved from one tree to another, which were saved by veteran eco-warriors who wanted city development to progress without bringing down its rich green cover.

The walk was to remember pioneers such as architect Laurie Baker, and CPI leaders Surendran Asan and Sharmaji, as well as Ambika chechi, who ran a tea shop near a rare mahogany tree that was being choked with waste dumped near it.

“We first went to neem tree and the pipal tree near the Ayyankali Hall that was to be axed but was saved by efforts of people like Laurie Baker,” says Anitha S, coordinator of Tree Walk. “The next stop was on University College premises, where there were 12 mahogany trees that were the city’s landmark. Now only nine remain. They were saved by a famous protest of students and activists. The visit also was to the tree jasmine (Indian cork tree) near Saphalyam Complex. The tree, which was once mutilated, was restored by Vriksha Ayurveda few years ago.”

Walks like these are organised as a reminder about the need to conserve trees in urban spaces. “People voice for trees in the forest. But those in urban spaces, too, are equally important,” Anitha says.

The effort is also to bring to the notice of the authorities the need to preserve trees as Smart City plans, including road-widening, are being implemented.

For details: 6238073621