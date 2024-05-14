Cop attacked during temple festival in Thiruvananthapuram; six arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A policeman suffered head injuries while a car was set on fire as violence marked the celebration on the final day of the Mahadevar temple festival at Kazhakootam on Sunday night. The cop was bludgeoned with an iron rod by a group of men when the cops were trying to disperse them at Ambalathinkara after the festival.

The injured cop, Riyas, is attached to the Armed Reserve Camp in Thiruvananthapuram city. The police sources said a group of men beleaguered the cops on duty and roughed them up. It was during this act cop Riyas sustained head injuries. Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kazhakootam natives Sajith S, 39. his brother Ajith, 42, Vidyadharan S, 47, Sanil Satheesan, 28, Deepu R, 27, and Ambalathinkara native Vivek Vidyadharan, 26, were arrested for attacking the cop. One more person, who is directly involved in the attack, is on the run.

Meanwhile, a car belonging to a group that came to watch the festival was mysteriously gutted. The passengers earlier had an altercation with a group of men and it’s being probed whether the incident has any connection with the tiff.