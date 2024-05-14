Decision to go for LighTram Metro in Thiruvananthapuram invites stiff protest
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The move by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to go ahead with LighTram Metro instead of a conventional one hasn’t gone down well with the residents and stakeholders in the state capital. The plan to introduce a rapid transit system for the capital was conceived more than a decade ago and apart from studies and detailed project reports (DPR), the changing governments have failed to realise the project.
During the previous term, the LDF government had granted administrative sanctions for the proposed light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL) submitted the revised DPR of Light Metro in February 2021 soon after getting sanctions. Later, the state government decided to entrust KMRL as the implementing agency for all metro projects in the state.
The KMRL then came up with the idea of implementing a conventional metro rail for Thiruvananthapuram. In a recent development, KMRL managing director Loknath Behra came out with a statement that they are exploring the possibility of implementing the LighTram Metro in Thiruvananthapuram.
Following this, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries president S N Reghuchandran Nair, in a statement issued here, alleged that KMRL is attempting to derail the metro project in the capital.
“Our city deserves a transportation system that is not only efficient and sustainable but also aligned with its unique needs and aspirations. Any decision regarding such crucial projects must be made transparently and with the active involvement of stakeholders,” said Nair.
He said the KMRL is not ready to discuss any of the developments relating to the project with the stakeholders.
Behra had told TNIE recently that a conventional metro is not financially viable for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. He pointed out that getting funds will be a challenge considering the state’s financial situation.
“We are going to take this up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. KMRL should be focusing on transportation solutions rather than delving into the economic aspects of the state,” he added.
Increasing vehicle volume and inadequate transportation infrastructure have been haunting the capital for years now. “It has been over a decade since the project was conceived. Several studies were done and DPRs were drawn up but nothing has happened on the ground. Our city deserves a conventional metro more than a city like Kochi, and we hope the government makes the right decision. We cannot go back to a conventional metro system after a few years,” said Confederation of Residents’ Association (CONFRA) general secretary M Sashidharan Nair.
Question of viability
KMRL MD Loknath Behra recently said a conventional metro is not financially viable for Thiruvananthapuram
He also pointed out that getting funds will be a challenge considering the state’s financial situation