Decision to go for LighTram Metro in Thiruvananthapuram invites stiff protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The move by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to go ahead with LighTram Metro instead of a conventional one hasn’t gone down well with the residents and stakeholders in the state capital. The plan to introduce a rapid transit system for the capital was conceived more than a decade ago and apart from studies and detailed project reports (DPR), the changing governments have failed to realise the project.

During the previous term, the LDF government had granted administrative sanctions for the proposed light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL) submitted the revised DPR of Light Metro in February 2021 soon after getting sanctions. Later, the state government decided to entrust KMRL as the implementing agency for all metro projects in the state.

The KMRL then came up with the idea of implementing a conventional metro rail for Thiruvananthapuram. In a recent development, KMRL managing director Loknath Behra came out with a statement that they are exploring the possibility of implementing the LighTram Metro in Thiruvananthapuram.

Following this, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries president S N Reghuchandran Nair, in a statement issued here, alleged that KMRL is attempting to derail the metro project in the capital.