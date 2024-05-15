Governor to launch Thiruvananthapuram management association annual conference on May 16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate TRIMA, the annual event of Thiruvananthapuram Management Association (TMA) at O by Tamara on Thursday. The theme of the two-day conference is “One health: All for one, one for all.”

Former ambassador T P Sreenivasan, TMA president C Padmakumar and secretary, Wing Commander Rajasree D Nair, will attend the inaugural session. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the closing ceremony on Friday. Dr Ritu Singh Chauhan, National professional officer, IHR-WHO, and A Bhuvaneswari, SBI chief general manager Dr D Sreekumar from Aravalli Veterinary Hospital-Rajasthan, Dr Prijith Nambiar from WHO, Rajeev Vasudevan from Apollo Ayurveda, Dr A V Anoop from AVA Group, Rosemary Hegde from TCS, Chethan Makam from Terumo Penpol, Dr M I Sahadulla from KIMS Health and Dr M R Rajagopal from Pallium India will be part of the event.

Awards

S N Raghuchandran Nair, president, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries, has been named a recipient of the TMA-Trivandrum Development Award in recognition of his contributions to the overall development of Thiruvananthapuram. IBS Software Pvt Ltd has been chosen for the TMA-Padoson CSR Award. DC School of Management and Technology will receive the TMA-NIMS Best B School Award. Asian School of Business is the runner-up. Alma, Neehara R Nair and Roshna Parveen R from CET School of Management have bagged the first prize in the TMA-KIMS Health Theme Presentation award. Govind S and Adi Narayanan from DC School of Management and Technology are the runner-up. The governor will present the awards on Thursday.