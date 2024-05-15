Thiruvananthapuram

Governor to launch Thiruvananthapuram management association annual conference on May 16

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the closing ceremony on Friday.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate TRIMA, the annual event of Thiruvananthapuram Management Association (TMA) at O by Tamara on Thursday. The theme of the two-day conference is “One health: All for one, one for all.”

Former ambassador T P Sreenivasan, TMA president C Padmakumar and secretary, Wing Commander Rajasree D Nair, will attend the inaugural session. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the closing ceremony on Friday. Dr Ritu Singh Chauhan, National professional officer, IHR-WHO, and A Bhuvaneswari, SBI chief general manager Dr D Sreekumar from Aravalli Veterinary Hospital-Rajasthan, Dr Prijith Nambiar from WHO, Rajeev Vasudevan from Apollo Ayurveda, Dr A V Anoop from AVA Group, Rosemary Hegde from TCS, Chethan Makam from Terumo Penpol, Dr M I Sahadulla from KIMS Health and Dr M R Rajagopal from Pallium India will be part of the event.

Awards

S N Raghuchandran Nair, president, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries, has been named a recipient of the TMA-Trivandrum Development Award in recognition of his contributions to the overall development of Thiruvananthapuram. IBS Software Pvt Ltd has been chosen for the TMA-Padoson CSR Award. DC School of Management and Technology will receive the TMA-NIMS Best B School Award. Asian School of Business is the runner-up. Alma, Neehara R Nair and Roshna Parveen R from CET School of Management have bagged the first prize in the TMA-KIMS Health Theme Presentation award. Govind S and Adi Narayanan from DC School of Management and Technology are the runner-up. The governor will present the awards on Thursday.

