Major shortfall in Kerala's police force, says report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police need an additional 7,000 officers to bridge the demand gap and ensure one officer for every 500 citizens. With the strength of the police standing at 53,222 officers for a population of 3.3 crore, the force is stretched thin. A staggering 2,35,858 criminal offences were reported in 2022, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. Aam Aadmi activist M V Shilparaj from Thimiri, obtained the documents using the Right to Information Act on the issue.

According to the documents, the police force falls short of the recommended police-to-citizen ratio proposed in a 2016 study by the personnel and administrative department. While the study advised one police officer for every 500 citizens, the state currently averages one officer for every 656 citizens.

This disparity shows the urgent need for additional force in the department. A shortfall of 7,000 officers required to meet the recommended ratio shows that government measures proposed in 2016 are yet to be implemented effectively.