Thiruvananthapuram's maiden cycle track to be ready by next month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city’s wait for its first cycle track is set to get over by next month. The Althara-Thycaud stretch is the lone road being upgraded with a cycle track in capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The stretch falls on the Althara-Thycaud road, where work under the Smart Road Project has now picked up pace after several missed deadlines. Though intermittent summer showers are playing spoilsport, the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the custodian of the stretch, and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has expedited the road work.

“The work is progressing well. We aim to complete tarring by the end of the month. Only the shifting of a sewage hole at Vazhuthacaud is pending. It will take another 15 days. In the meantime, we will complete remaining tarring works on the stretch,” said a KRFB official.

A cycle way, footpaths, streetlights, and hand railings are among the components of smart roads.

“This is the only road in the capital to have a dedicated cycle track. The work was delayed, but it was a one-time hassle. Once the road is opened, the public will be able to use all these world-class amenities,” said the official. The extended deadline for the completion of the projects taken up by SCTL is ending soon. The authorities are planning to complete all ongoing works before it.

The KRFB official said they are working towards making the roads motorable soon. “Rest of the work, like footpaths and streetlights, will be finished in the coming weeks. We will complete the project before June end,” said the official.

The delay in work has been causing inconvenience to traders, pedestrians, motorists and residents for months as dug-up roads and huge pits are severely affecting movement of traffic.