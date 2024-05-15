Two-member panel to probe standoff in Kasaragod Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress leadership has intervened in the tussle between senior leader Rajmohan Unnithan and Kasaragod district Congress leadership that crossed all limits. The KPCC president has appointed a two -member committee including N Subramaniyan, member of political affairs committee, and P M Niyas, KPCC general secretary. They have been asked to inquire into the issue and submit a report to the KPCC president.

The already strained relationship between the district Congress leadership and Rajmohan Unnithan worsened after a photo of Pramod Periya, Congress mandalam president of Periya, attending in a wedding reception organised by the 13th accused in the murder of two Youth Congress leaders Sarath Lal and Kripesh was widely circulated. After he was suspended by the DCC leadership, Pramod said that many Congress leaders, including KPCC secretary Balakrishnan Periya, had attended the reception along with him.

Rajmohan Unnithan in a Facebook post stated that those who betrayed martyrs would not be pardoned. In response, Balakrishnan posted a photo of Unnithan with an accused in the twin murder case and said that he would leave the party, citing Rajmohan’s hostile stance towards him. After the intervention of the KPCC leadership, Balakrishnan deleted the posts. However, Rajmohan continued to challenge Balakrishnan to stick to his stand. He also alleged that there was an attempt to defeat him in the Lok Sabha elections.