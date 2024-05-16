Pinarayi Vijayan to return soon from his foreign trip

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to cut short his foreign trip and return to the state on May 18 or 19. In the online cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, CM told his cabinet colleagues that he would be physically present for the special cabinet meeting to be held on May 20.

There will be the usual cabinet meeting to be held on May 22 also. There are indications that once he is back, he will attend the funeral of Believers Eastern Church Metropolitan Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan (Dr K P Yohannan) on May 21 at Tiruvalla. Pinarayi Vijayan, wife Kamala and grandson had embarked on a private foreign visit on May 6 from Kochi airport.

His son-in-law and minister P A Mohamed Riyas and wife were also with the CM during the tour.

The tour in the middle of the Lok Sabha election had kicked up a controversy with the opposition Congress alleging that even after being the lone Left CM in the country, Pinarayi had not campaigned for the left candidates in West Bengal. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan had also criticised that he was not informed about the tour.