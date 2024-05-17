I love you, 3000! Surya Kavi pens glowing tributes to sun

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sun has fascinated people for ages. For K S Jayadevan, the fascination has led him to spend the last eight years crafting nearly 3,000 poems only about the sun. Known as ‘ Surya Kavi,’ his poems capture its magnificence, power, and impact on our lives through simple words.

The poet says this unique hobby came into being quite unexpectedly. Before 2008, the Chengannur native’s priorities were more about landing a job. “My life took an unexpected turn, much like the character Cuba Mukundan from the movie Arabikkatha,” he quips.

“I was a party member. In 2008, I landed a job in Dubai. It was a period of struggle. The job, food and language didn’t quite fit well for me. During that time I got a chance to meet Iqbal Kuttippuram, the writer of the movie Arabikkatha. Wanting to express my gratitude, I penned four songs for him. Though they were not well received, his direct feedback sparked something within me and encouraged me to begin writing regularly.”

When the recession hit Dubai, Jayadevan returned to his roots and continued his writing. As social media platforms like Facebook gained prominence, he began to post four-line poems regularly as good morning messages.

“One day, I ended a poem by thanking the sun. It then struck me that the best thing to talk about in the morning is the sun itself. From thereon, the sun became a constant in my works,” he says.

In June 2021, he bagged a world record recognised by the Universal Record Forum for writing the most poems on a single subject.

He also published a book containing 1,001 poems about the sun, which he claims is the world’s first. The book received recognition from the India Book of Records as well. Additionally, the International Tamil University honoured him with a doctorate.