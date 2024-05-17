Kerala Governor calls for collaborative efforts to tackle modern health challenges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan emphasised the necessity for collaborative efforts across disciplines to address at the Trivandrum Management Association’s annual convention, TRIMA 2024. He spoke about the significance of the One Health concept.

Citing the interconnected nature of global health, he spoke about the importance of the One Health concept, which recognises the links between human, animal, and environmental health. He called for unified efforts across various sectors to effectively combat modern health crises. Against the backdrop of recent challenges such as the Covid pandemic, he urged stakeholders in the healthcare sector to rally behind initiatives such as vaccinations and vector control. The governor also distributed TMA’s annual awards to deserving recipients.

TRIMA’s organising chairman and former ambassador T P Sreenivasan, president C Padmakumar, secretary wing commander Ragasree D Nair, and joint secretary Mohanan Velayudh spoke at the event. Each speaker underscored the importance of unity and collaboration in navigating contemporary challenges. Sreenivasan reflected on the global landscape marked by challenges such as the pandemic, terrorism, and conflict, and the need for cooperation and collaboration to overcome these hurdles.

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the concluding ceremony of the programme on Friday. IHR World Health Organization national professional officer Dr Rithu Singh Chauhan and SBI chief general manager A Bhuvaneswari will also attend.