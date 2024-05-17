Teachers from Engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram attend world summit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of five teachers from the College of Engineering, Muttathara, who emerged victorious in the Hydrogen Hackathon, attended the World Hydrogen Summit, which was held in The Netherlands from May 13 to 15.

C Srikanth, Anas S R, Binu Mary Panicker, Abhilash R S, and Shalini M Venugopal, were adjudged winners of the hydrogen hackathon held in February this year, following which they were invited to the summit in Rotterdam. The hackathon focused on fostering innovation in hydrogen technology solutions.

Anas said the summit offered a chance to showcase their ideas to government representatives and top companies in the green hydrogen sector at the India Pavilion, set up by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and learn about funding opportunities. The teachers are gearing up to collaborate with Impact Hydrogen, a prominent company in sustainable hydrogen projects.

“Significant advancements in green hydrogen are crucial for sustainable development as they address the issues caused by severe climate change,” said Srikanth. He said their participation in the summit highlighted the necessity for further progress in this field. The team intends to hold discussions with leaders from Impact Hydrogen, who are scheduled to visit the state in October.