Two-hour downpour inundates Thiruvananthapuram, residential areas marooned

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The heavy rainfall that lashed the capital on Thursday afternoon marooned many residential areas and triggered waterlogging on all major roads. The SS Kovil Road near Thampanoor was the worst hit as the extreme showers that lasted for more than two hours caused waterlogging, disrupting vehicle movement.

The overflowing waters flooded many houses in the stretch leaving the residents at the receiving end. The stretch continues to face flooding despite the city corporation spending crores of rupees on stormwater drain construction.

“Earlier, only the roads used to get waterlogged. But now, water is entering the houses in the region also. The government has spent several crores to prevent waterlogging on the SS Kovil Road. However, the issue remains unresolved,” said former councillor C Harikumar.

Many stretches where the smart road works are progressing also faced waterlogging and traffic congestion. Some of the houses in the Kunnukuzhy area were flooded following the heavy rains. Kunnukuzhy ward councillor Mary Pushpam said that drainage networks are clogged and have become narrow because of unscientific construction. She said many residents in the Kannamoola region have been living under constant fear, ever since the advent of the rain.

“It’s a nightmare for them and hundreds of families were displaced because of the flash floods that lashed the area a few months back. People fear that if it rains overnight, the same situation will repeat. Pre-monsoon sanitation activities are not proper. The irrigation department is just removing the sands and sediments from the Kannamoola canal and dumping them on the banks instead of removing them from the site. After every rain, they are flowing back to the canal,” said Mary Pushpam.

Many byroads, residential, and low-lying areas faced severe waterlogging for a couple of hours, disrupting normal life during the afternoon. An official with the corporation said that the situation is under control. “We received a call from the traffic police regarding waterlogging on the SS Kovil Road and our teams immediately pressed into action,” said the official.

An official with the District Disaster Management Authority said there is no alarming situation in the capital.

“We are reviewing the situation and directions have been given to the departments concerned, including the PWD and local bodies, to work jointly and complete the pre-monsoon sanitation drives as soon as possible. We are closely monitoring all these activities,” said the official.