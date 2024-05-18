A hilltop refuge for solace & soul searching

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forests and their allure form epic storytelling. They remain as spaces of freedom, of naked beauty of nature, and of soul searching. Probably why meditation retreats and shrines sought the silence of the wilderness.
From the early 20th century, Thiruvananthapuram had a space that matched all the above descriptions. It was cut away from the crowd of the city of the early 1900s, stationed in a jungle tract high up a hill in Nettayam.
It is here that the majestic stone-built Sri Ramakrishna Ashram stands, as both an architectural marvel and as a tranquil place sought after by reclusive seeker souls.
The five acres on which the ashram stands was a gift in 1915 from Arunachalam Pillai who owned 300 acres in that jungle tract. It was given to Swami Nirmalananda, born Tulsicharan Dutt in Bagh Bazaar, Calcutta, who was one of the direct disciples of Sri Ramakrishna.
Swami Nirmalananda received the gift deed in the name of the Kolkata-based Sri Ramakrishna Mission that had sprouted on the serene banks of the Hooghly in Belur.
The Nettayam ashram was the fourth ashram of the mission in Kerala, established in 1916.
According to the book Swami Nirmalananda, His Life and Teachings, which carries a vivid account of the setting up of the ashram, the facility was built with help from distinguished residents of the city.
A few noteworthy names are Padmanabhan Thampi and his brother Dr Raman Thampi, Padmanabha Pillai, K Sankara Menon, P G Govinda Pillai, M R Narayana Pillai, and Rama Warrier.
Money was collected as donations and the construction expected to cost just thousands went up to a lakh of rupees then. The effort was to make a structure that would stand for generations as a torch bearer of spiritual peace and a landmark of the ideals that the Sri Ramakrishna-Vivekananda order stood for.
The construction of the main building was completed in March 1924. The place had a serenity akin to the room of Sri Ramakrishna in Dakshineswar near Kolkata.
Here, too, the backyard that runs parallel to the shrine has a verandah that opens to the spread of a forest tract, now cleared to a great extent and filled with constructions.
The trees, creepers and silence that permeates the environs make it an ideal meditation space, and, hence, the Nettayam ashram is often visited by people from within the city and even from the rest of the country.
The entire ashram is done in raw granite and has rooms enveloping a sprawling central hall. Carvings of 43 lotus motifs on the stone structures and the verandah render a unique charm to the architecture.
“There were timely additions to the core structure. More land was procured by the ashram in the later years,” says Swami Mokshavratananda, the current adhyaksha of the city’s Sri Ramakrishna Mission.
“About two acres were allotted by the state government for a rural development project of the Central government. As part of the project, we set up the Sri Sarada Colony for Harijans, and also organised sanitation and medical projects in five rural centres in the city.”
Notably, the ashram activities had in 1937 itself extended to Sasthamangalam, where an allopathic hospital was set up. It was, in recent years, refurbished with state-of-the-art facilities.
The Nettayam ashram still holds its heritage value for the residents of the city though there are also efforts to utilise the space for socially relevant causes.
“The Gadadhar Abhyuday Project provides free coaching and nutritious food to the underprivileged children of the area. Now, the two acres that housed the activities of our rural programme are being used for setting up a nursing college,” says Swami Mokshavratananda.
Whatever is being done is with care not to disturb the overwhelming peace that fills the ashram space. “The forest tract’s destiny was to become the enclosure of tranquility and inner search, and so it should remain,” says Sankaran G, who comes to spend time at the ashram whenever work allows him to. “The Nettayam ashram has kept that intact over the past 109 years of its existence.”
