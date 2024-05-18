A hilltop refuge for solace & soul searching

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forests and their allure form epic storytelling. They remain as spaces of freedom, of naked beauty of nature, and of soul searching. Probably why meditation retreats and shrines sought the silence of the wilderness.

From the early 20th century, Thiruvananthapuram had a space that matched all the above descriptions. It was cut away from the crowd of the city of the early 1900s, stationed in a jungle tract high up a hill in Nettayam.

It is here that the majestic stone-built Sri Ramakrishna Ashram stands, as both an architectural marvel and as a tranquil place sought after by reclusive seeker souls.

The five acres on which the ashram stands was a gift in 1915 from Arunachalam Pillai who owned 300 acres in that jungle tract. It was given to Swami Nirmalananda, born Tulsicharan Dutt in Bagh Bazaar, Calcutta, who was one of the direct disciples of Sri Ramakrishna.

Swami Nirmalananda received the gift deed in the name of the Kolkata-based Sri Ramakrishna Mission that had sprouted on the serene banks of the Hooghly in Belur.

The Nettayam ashram was the fourth ashram of the mission in Kerala, established in 1916.

According to the book Swami Nirmalananda, His Life and Teachings, which carries a vivid account of the setting up of the ashram, the facility was built with help from distinguished residents of the city.