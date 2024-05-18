Kerala health minister evaluates health situation in districts, urges caution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Highlighting the potential risks of communicable diseases due to the heatwave and subsequent summer rains, Health Minister Veena George has laid emphasise on effective collaboration between all the departments.

She stressed on conducting thorough cleaning operations with the assistance of local bodies, ensuring sanitation in public areas and hostels as mandated by the Kerala Public Health Act, cleaning wells and drinking water sources.

There will be strengthened focus on food safety checks and ensuring clean water in schools, the minister said.

“Treatment protocols must be strictly adhered to. Special fever clinics in hospitals will be started while also increasing isolation-bed capacity,” Veena said. Hospitals have been instructed to monitor drug stocks and inform authorities if supplies fall below 30%.

The minister issued the directives at a high-level meeting of district officials.

“Action will be taken against those who do not comply with the Kerala Public Health Act. It is the duty of those responsible to keep public water sources clean. Hence, they should be chlorinated at regular intervals. People with jaundice should rest for six weeks to avoid secondary infection. It was also directed to strengthen the awareness activities. Campaigns should be organised to create awareness among the public,” the directives said.

At the meeting, district medical officers issued updates on the situation in their respective districts and on preventive measures adopted.

Jaundice cases have been mostly reported in Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, Pathanamthitta, and Palakkad.

A list of dengue hotspots will be published. The minister called for the proper observance of dry days with the coordination of local bodies and public participation to destroy mosquito breeding grounds.

The meeting called for precautions against rat fever. It also discussed bird flu prevention activities in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.