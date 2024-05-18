Pumped up with enthusiasm for health and fitness

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the lockdown was lifted, there was a noticeable shift in fitness trends, especially among women. People flocked to gyms, tired of being stuck at home during the slump period.

And no, it wasn’t just a fad. Even now, according to trainers, gym memberships are on the rise.

Among this diverse group, homemakers stand out, with brimming enthusiasm. They are trying everything, from boxing to Kalari, and yoga, and thus breaking stereotypes. They make a statement by all this, making time for their own well-being and finding joy in the process.

“Fitness is not just about building muscles; it is about increasing flexibility, stamina, balance, and mental well-being,” says Joseph Lawrence, owner of Zero Fitness Performance Studio. “Our programme offers a comprehensive approach, incorporating weightlifting, yoga, Kalari, animal flow, martial arts, outdoor workouts, and meditation. After completing our training, people will feel fully fit. As the body changes, so does the mind — joints become stronger, muscle tightness decreases, and a sense of peace and confidence will be there.”

Women are now understanding the actual benefits of gym workouts beyond just weight loss, he adds. “They are enjoying the process and forming a supportive community. If someone misses a day, others enquire about their well-being,” says Joseph.