Pumped up with enthusiasm for health and fitness

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the lockdown was lifted, there was a noticeable shift in fitness trends, especially among women. People flocked to gyms, tired of being stuck at home during the slump period.
And no, it wasn’t just a fad. Even now, according to trainers, gym memberships are on the rise.
Among this diverse group, homemakers stand out, with brimming enthusiasm. They are trying everything, from boxing to Kalari, and yoga, and thus breaking stereotypes. They make a statement by all this, making time for their own well-being and finding joy in the process.
“Fitness is not just about building muscles; it is about increasing flexibility, stamina, balance, and mental well-being,” says Joseph Lawrence, owner of Zero Fitness Performance Studio. “Our programme offers a comprehensive approach, incorporating weightlifting, yoga, Kalari, animal flow, martial arts, outdoor workouts, and meditation. After completing our training, people will feel fully fit. As the body changes, so does the mind — joints become stronger, muscle tightness decreases, and a sense of peace and confidence will be there.”
Women are now understanding the actual benefits of gym workouts beyond just weight loss, he adds. “They are enjoying the process and forming a supportive community. If someone misses a day, others enquire about their well-being,” says Joseph.
Joyce Varghese, 54, concurs. “I have two young grandchildren, yet I make it a priority to go to the gym every day because the joy I find there cannot be described,” she says.
“Nowadays, many women are turning to fitness. I believe people are prioritising health more. Women of my age understand that staying active is important. There used to be a stigma over women going to gyms, but times have changed, and people have evolved.”
Maryam John, 60, a retired engineer from the irrigation department, echoes similar views. “I never had any connection with the gym, but I have always been conscious about my fitness. I used to go for walks and maintain a balanced weight throughout my life,” she says.
“My son helped me understand the benefits of working out. I have noticed a significant difference in myself. I don’t go to the gym for weight loss, but for holistic wellness. Now, my friends notice how active I have become and ask me about it. I think my journey has inspired some of them to start working out.”
Rebecca Fenn, 25, says she finds more women than men at the Zero Fitness Studio where she trains. “Training to feel strong, independent, and capable is empowering,” she adds. “It is great to see more women coming to the gym to experience such vitality and vigour.”