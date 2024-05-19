Death of APP: Sanctity of inquiry report comes under scanner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Serious doubts have been raised about the way a fact-finding inquiry has been conducted on the suicide of Aneeshya S, assistant public prosecutor, Munsiff Magistrate Court Paravur, Kollam, and the allegations of ill-treatment she raised against her colleagues in her suicidal note.

The director general of prosecution on January 23 ordered a fact-finding inquiry and deputed Sheeba K, deputy director of prosecution, as the inquiry officer. However, the family of Aneeshya and the Justice for Aneeshya Solidarity Committee which are demanding a CBI inquiry into the death have questioned the sanctity of the report.

In reply to an RTI application, the Prosecution Directorate has revealed that no terms of reference were mentioned while ordering the fact-finding inquiry. And the RTI reply also revealed that “No criteria were formed for recording statements from officials. It was the inquiry officer, acting on her logic, who decided to record the statements of officials in Kollam district.”

P E Usha who is associated with the solidarity committee, told TNIE that by not framing the terms and conditions of the inquiry, the basic right to justice has been denied. “The director general of prosecution has deputed deputy director of prosecution for inquiry when one of the accused is also in the same rank.