Death of APP: Sanctity of inquiry report comes under scanner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Serious doubts have been raised about the way a fact-finding inquiry has been conducted on the suicide of Aneeshya S, assistant public prosecutor, Munsiff Magistrate Court Paravur, Kollam, and the allegations of ill-treatment she raised against her colleagues in her suicidal note.
The director general of prosecution on January 23 ordered a fact-finding inquiry and deputed Sheeba K, deputy director of prosecution, as the inquiry officer. However, the family of Aneeshya and the Justice for Aneeshya Solidarity Committee which are demanding a CBI inquiry into the death have questioned the sanctity of the report.
In reply to an RTI application, the Prosecution Directorate has revealed that no terms of reference were mentioned while ordering the fact-finding inquiry. And the RTI reply also revealed that “No criteria were formed for recording statements from officials. It was the inquiry officer, acting on her logic, who decided to record the statements of officials in Kollam district.”
P E Usha who is associated with the solidarity committee, told TNIE that by not framing the terms and conditions of the inquiry, the basic right to justice has been denied. “The director general of prosecution has deputed deputy director of prosecution for inquiry when one of the accused is also in the same rank.
The inquiry officer recorded the statement only from Kollam while many of the officials with whom Aneeshya had shared her ill-treatment from higher authorities and colleagues were transferred to other districts. By avoiding them, the inquiry officer committed a grave mistake. The RTI reply revealed that no one had ever approached the inquiry officer voluntarily to give a statement,” she said.
“I had sent an email from my official e-mail ID to the deputy director of prosecution, Sheeba, about my willingness to give a statement. But no reply came,” Premnath, former deputy director of prosecution, Palakkad, told TNIE.The Justice for Aneeshya Solidarity Committee has alleged that the government has not taken a decision on the inquiry report but it was submitted before the High Court when the accused persons’ bail application was considered.
“In the RTI reply, it is clearly stated that the report has been submitted before the government for consideration. Then how could it be submitted before the court? It is also learned that the inquiry officer had gone through all the documents which she thought were proper. How could a fact-finding inquiry be done as per the whims and fancies of an individual?” Usha asked.
The Solidarity Committee on Friday met Governor Arif Muhammad Khan and submitted a representation seeking his intervention to order a CBI inquiry before evidence in the case is destroyed.