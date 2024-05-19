Kerala: MSF secretary protests at meet chaired by edu min, held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : MSF state secretary Noufal Kulappada, who staged a surprise protest at the meeting chaired by Education Minister V Sivankutty, was arrested by the police on Saturday.

The minister had convened a meeting of youth organisations to discuss the arrangements for school reopening. Noufal waved a t-shirt at the minister, alleging a shortage of Plus-I seats in northern districts.

The t-shirt bore the writings ‘45,530 seats are Malabar’s right’ and ‘Malabar is in Kerala’. Noufal stood up in protest immediately after the meeting began. As the minister criticised his act, members of organisations owing allegiance to the LDF forcefully took Noufal out of the hall.

He then staged a sit-in protest outside the hall and was later arrested by the Cantonment Police. The minister later clarified that the government had sanctioned more seats in the northern region when compared to the previous year, adding that more seats cannot be sanctioned.

Opposition parties, including the Muslim League, and various youth organisations had earlier criticised the government for the shortage of seats.

The meeting was attended by office-bearers of different students and staff organisations. According to the opposition parties, the number of seats in the northern districts is inadequate to cater to the demand. Malappuram alone has a shortage of 14,000 seats.