Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Thiruvananthapuram

Major roads have been transformed into streams because of overflowing water bodies and drains, leading to extensive traffic snarl-ups. The ongoing smart road work and the delayed pre-monsoon sanitation drive have put various departments and the city corporation under severe criticism.

With over 50 trees getting uprooted in many parts of the city, disrupting traffic, the fire and rescue officials were on their toes all day. Many residential areas in Chalai, Ganga Nagar, Karimadom and Yamuna Nagar were left inundated. Efforts to unclog the drains continued late into the night at Chalai.

The district administration highlighted the lack of coordination between various departments including irrigation, local body, PWD and KWA as the primary hurdle for the growing rain-related crises in the capital. The district collector has convened a meeting on Tuesday with various departments to ensure better coordination and timely completion of emergency work.

“There is a standing instruction to all government offices to prune and cut off dangerous trees ahead of monsoon. But it is not being followed and several trees have slanted on the PWD office premises and other government offices. A direction has been given to the respective offices to remove those trees immediately,” said an official with the district administration.

A wall collapsed in the heavy rain at Barton Hill in Kunnukuzhy ward, disrupting traffic. The Attakulangara-Killipalam area was the worst hit as it took a huge effort from the civic body to unclog the Thekkanakara Canal.

Thiruvananthapuram corporation to form flood squad

An emergency meeting convened by Mayor Arya Rajendran on Monday has decided to form flood squads under the executive engineer and the clean city manager to deal with rain-related emergencies. The civic body has also decided to release D25,000 each in addition to the D1 lakh allocation for each ward for emergency work. A 24 hours control room is already functioning at the corporation. Control room number - 9446677838.