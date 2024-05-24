Discover the magic of monsoon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After weeks of scorching summer, the arrival of rains in the capital city was indeed a welcome respite.

While it is tempting to retreat beneath one’s blanket, here’s an idea: a trek through the rain alongside strangers to soak in the splendour of a land revitalised by the recent showers. An adventure, if you will.

The Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (AMAS) has planned an elaborate trek on Sunday. The best part? It’s absolutely free of cost. “Monsoon trekking is not just an adventure, it’s a campaign aligned with World Biodiversity Day,” explains Tommy John, the spokesperson of the trek’s organising committee.

“We aim to explore deep into the true scenery of this monsoon season. There is always a unique connection we experience with nature during this time, especially when we venture up into the mountains. It’s an entirely different feel, one we are eager to share with everyone.”

The three-hour trek will kick off from the Koonichi Mala in Vellarada at 10am. Adventure enthusiasts can comment ‘adventureamas’ on the promotional video on AMAS’ Instagram handle (@adventureamas) to secure their chance to be one of the 50 fortunate people to join the trek.

“It will be a day filled with camaraderie, songs, stories, and laughter amidst the rejuvenating mountain rains — an experience not to be missed,” Tommy says, adding “The event is a fantastic opportunity for travel lovers to come together and make new connections.”

Established in 2006, AMAS is a non-profit organisation dedicated to encouraging adventure sports and environmental conservation in the capital city. Affiliated with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, AMAS conducts training programmes for various adventure sports. Additionally, the organisation actively engages in initiatives aimed at protecting nature and implementing disaster management programmes.

“Our mission at AMAS is to make adventure sports and mountaineering accessible to people from all walks of life. We believe in promoting adventure sports for the betterment of health and overall happiness,” says Tommy. Ahead of Environment Day (June 5), the team is gearing up to roll out a series of engaging programmes aimed at the youth.