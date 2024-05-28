Baby born with deformities: Hospital directed to pay solatium of Rs 50 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has directed Malappuram-based Edappal Hospitals Pvt Ltd to pay Rs 50 lakh as compensation to a woman who delivered a baby boy with abnormal limbs. Her previous two babies, delivered through C-section, had died within a few days after birth.
According to the complainant, a Kasaragod native, her previous babies were born with Down Syndrome and she approached the Edappal Hospitals for expert treatment. The third pregnancy was her last attempt as C-section cannot be performed more than thrice. She blamed the hospital and its maternal-fetal medicine consultant Dr Mukundan G Menon for not identifying the deformity of the foetus thereby denying her a chance to abort the pregnancy.
As advised by the doctor, the couple had undergone a ‘chromosome analysis’ and no abnormalities were detected. The complainant became pregnant as per his advice. During the tenth, sixteenth and twenty-first weeks of her pregnancy, the complainant underwent scanning and the results were normal.
A team of doctors later conducted a ‘chromosome analysis’ for the foetus and no abnormalities were detected. She had undergone scanning in the 26th, 30th and 35th weeks as well. The woman gave birth to a baby with abnormal limbs on 13 April 2007. Initially, the hospital promised to give her compensation but it later retracted.
The SCDRC had constituted a medical board comprising government doctors to inquire about the case. The board observed that the anomalies should have been detected in the ultrasound scan done at sixteen and twenty-two weeks gestation. “The gross limb anomalies like the absence of forearm and legs should have been detected by the ultrasound scans if Dr Mukundan had exercised reasonable skill,” its report said.
The commission bench comprising its president Justice K Surendra Mohan and member K R Radhakrishnan allowed the compensation claim in full. The complainant will get Rs 40 lakh as compensation and Rs 10 lakh for the mental agony she suffered.
‘Denied chance to abort’
The complainant’s previous babies were born with Down Syndrome. She approached the hospital for expert treatment. The third pregnancy was her last attempt as C-section cannot be performed more than thrice. She blamed the hospital and its maternal-fetal medicine consultant doctor for not identifying the deformity of the foetus thereby denying her a chance to abort the pregnancy.