Baby born with deformities: Hospital directed to pay solatium of Rs 50 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has directed Malappuram-based Edappal Hospitals Pvt Ltd to pay Rs 50 lakh as compensation to a woman who delivered a baby boy with abnormal limbs. Her previous two babies, delivered through C-section, had died within a few days after birth.

According to the complainant, a Kasaragod native, her previous babies were born with Down Syndrome and she approached the Edappal Hospitals for expert treatment. The third pregnancy was her last attempt as C-section cannot be performed more than thrice. She blamed the hospital and its maternal-fetal medicine consultant Dr Mukundan G Menon for not identifying the deformity of the foetus thereby denying her a chance to abort the pregnancy.

As advised by the doctor, the couple had undergone a ‘chromosome analysis’ and no abnormalities were detected. The complainant became pregnant as per his advice. During the tenth, sixteenth and twenty-first weeks of her pregnancy, the complainant underwent scanning and the results were normal.

A team of doctors later conducted a ‘chromosome analysis’ for the foetus and no abnormalities were detected. She had undergone scanning in the 26th, 30th and 35th weeks as well. The woman gave birth to a baby with abnormal limbs on 13 April 2007. Initially, the hospital promised to give her compensation but it later retracted.