Protest disrupting traffic: 24 BJP councillors and leaders released on bail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As many as 24 BJP councillors and leaders who were taken into custody by the Museum police for disrupting traffic during a protest taken out on Saturday were released on bail on Monday.

The BJP leaders were arrested following their protest against the corporation for the recurring waterlogging in the city, ineffective pre-monsoon sanitation efforts, and poor road conditions.

The Museum police registered a case against the protesters, including 16 women councillors. The protest, which began around 11.30 am on Saturday, saw the councillors filling the potholes on the main road from Vazhuthakkad Junction to Cotton Hill school with gravel.

The protest turned violent when agitators attempted to breach a police barricade to enter the corporation office, demanding the mayor’s resignation. The police intervened and took the protesters into custody around 1 pm.

Opposition leader M R Gopan of the BJP alleged that the pre-monsoon sanitation is ineffective and the entire city is in a mess.