Governor-government standoff: V-C positions lie vacant in two universities in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment of Vice-Chancellors in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Digital University, Kerala (DUK) has been deadlocked with the state government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sticking to their respective positions.

The absence of V-Cs at the helm has affected administrative as well as academic matters, including issuance of degree certificates to students, in both varsities. The new V-C appointments have been necessitated after the term of DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, who was also V-C in-charge of KTU, ended last month. The state government had submitted panels of senior professors to officiate as V-Cs in both universities. While former KTU V-C M S Rajasree has been recommended for DUK, a panel comprising Saji Gopinath, Director of Technical Education Shalij P R and KTU Syndicate member Vinodkumar Jacob were proposed for the V-C post at KTU.

However, citing a Supreme Court verdict on V-C appointments, the governor maintains that the government cannot have any role in the selection process.

The Raj Bhavan is of the view that only a Vice-Chancellor or Pro-Vice-Chancellor of another university can be given charge. Besides Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, who was recently reappointed as V-C of Kerala University of Health Sciences and also given charge of V-C in Kerala University, all other universities have ad hoc Vice-Chancellors.

To break the deadlock, the government reportedly has plans to propose the Higher Education Secretary to the V-C post on a temporary basis in both varsities but it is unlikely to find favour with the governor. The official is not an academic and giving V-C charge to a bureaucrat would constitute a violation of UGC regulations.

Meanwhile, the process to appoint as many as 40 faculty members in KTU has commenced 10 years after the varsity came into existence. The KTU syndicate which has completed its term is hurriedly going ahead with the appointment process.

A source said the government is keen on ensuring that an academic close to the ruling dispensation is chosen to the top post owing to the decisive say the V-C would have in faculty appointments. The source also hinted at the possibility of backroom negotiations between the Raj Bhavan and the government to resolve the deadlock.