Sanitation workers threaten to end their lives amid ongoing protest in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inordinate protest launched by a section of sanitation workers in front of the city corporation office turned violent on Saturday when four of the protestors climbed the arch entrances of main office threatening to suicide in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is the third time the protestors have threatened to end life in the past 44 days since the strike was launched demanding right to work. On Saturday, the sanitation workers intensified their protest after the meeting called by the Labour Commission on Friday failed to find a solution to their problems. The workers were protesting demanding the release of 12 vehicles seized by the corporation.

The repeated protest at the corporation office is becoming a huge inconvenience to the public and on days when the protests are staged, the office hours are disrupted for many hours denying service for citizens. On Saturday also, owing to the protest, all three gates of the corporation office were closed.

Following calls, the Fire and Rescue Services officials arrived at the scene at 7 am. An official of the department involved in the rescue said that the workers climbed the arch entrance with rope, kerosene and matchbox. “It took us nearly 3 hours to pacify and bring them down. Later the police came and took them to the station,” said an official of the Fire and Rescue Services.