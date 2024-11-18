15-year-old dies by suicide at Nemom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Class 10 student died by suicide at his house at Nemom after his grandmother reprimanded him for using mobile phone during studies. The deceased is Ananthu Krishnan, 15, a student of Victory VHSS, Nemom.

Nemom police said the incident occurred on Sunday morning. Ananthu’s parents are separated, and he was living with his aunt and grandmother at Nemom. A police source said that on Sunday morning, after returning from kalaripayattu class, Ananthu went to his room to study.

His grandmother went upstairs to hang washed clothes when she found Ananthu immersed in his mobile phone, which was hidden inside his book. She scolded the boy and snatched the phone from him. However, later when his aunt checked him, she found him dead in his room.

After inspecting the room, police suspect that Ananthu might have tried to just scare the family members by staging a suicide attempt, unfortunately leading to his death. Nemom police have registered a case under Section 194 of BNSS for unnatural death.