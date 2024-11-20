Delimitation: Coastal folk to have fewer representation in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The draft notification for ward delimitation released on Monday triggered a controversy after it was found that the coastal population in Thiruvananthapuram will have lesser representation in the city corporation.

Three coastal wards, Shankhumukham, Beemapally East and Mulloor, disappear after delimitation, while six new wards are created in Kazhakoottam constituency. The wards have been merged with existing ones.

Irked by the development, which they allege is a deliberate move to favour the ruling Left Front in the corporation, opposition UDF and the BJP are set to move court.

The opposition parties allege widespread manipulation in the process and term it unscientific. As per the draft, the number of coastal wards in the corporation comes down from 17 to 14, which, according to the UDF, will significantly reduce coastal representation in the council.

UDF parliamentary party leader P Padmakumar alleged the delimitation will affect coastal areas, considered Congress strongholds. He said the exercise aimed at eliminating Congress’ representation in the council.

“Its a hidden deal between the LDF and BJP. They have been playing dirty politics. The boundaries have been fixed in BJP’s favour. We will raise our grievances before the state delimitation commission and the district collector. If the matter is not addressed, we will move court. We will also be collecting and consolidating grievances from the public,” Padmakumar said.

IUML state secretary and UDF district general convener Beemapally Rasheed alleged the number of wards are being increased as per the whims and fancies of the ruling front and the BJP, by cutting down coastal wards. “It is a political move. We can’t accept this draft delimitation process,” he said.

The BJP too raised similar allegations against the ruling front. “We don’t trust the process. It was highly influenced by the ruling front. Many wards with strong BJP presence were cut down and added to others. We have decided to take the matter to court after raising our grievances with the election commission,” said senior BJP councillor P Ashok Kumar.

Former state election commissioner K Sasidharan Nair said the delimitation process might get influenced by parties at the helm of local bodies as it is done by officials under the respective local body. However, approaching the court will not help, he said.

“Usually, issues arise during reconstitution. The ward delimitation is done by local bodies under the supervision of the election commission. Only after the draft’s submission does the panel comes into the picture. It will treat all grievances fairly, irrespective of political affiliations,” he said.

The total number of wards in the corporation has been raised to 101. The State Election Commission will accept complaints and grievances until December 3.

Delimitation changes

Nine new wards Kizhakkumbhagom, Chenkottukonam, Karyavattom, Kariyam, Alathura, Kuzhivila, Ramapuram, Gowreesapattom and Karumam

Wards removed

Mulloor, Perunthanni, Shankhumukham, PTP Nagar, Kuriyathi, Beemapally East, Manikyavilakam and Sreevaraham