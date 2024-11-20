Thiruvananthapuram Mundela Cooperative Society president found dead

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M Mohankumar (62) aka Mundela Mohanan, president of the Mundela Rajiv Gandhi residence welfare cooperative society, was found dead on Wednesday.

He was found hanging behind one of his resorts at Thekkupara in Amburi, near Kattakada. Vellarada police have initiated an investigation. Preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide.

There had been ongoing protests for a long time against the cooperative society, managed by Congress, for failing to return money to investors.

An investigation by the Cooperative Society Registrar revealed a misappropriation of Rs 34 crore, leading to the dissolution of the governing body.

Following the cases, Mohanan had been in hiding. He was also a local Congress leader. Last month, investors staged a protest at the cooperative society, alleging delays in the repayment of funds.

Police had asked the cooperative society to make repayments starting November 5.

The cooperative society, founded in 2004, had been under the management of a Congress-led governing body.

Following the inquest procedures, his body was sent for post-mortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)