ISRO chairman Somanath to inaugurate MIRDT on December 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ISRO chairman S Somanath will inaugurate the Mannam Institute for Research, Development and Training (MIRDT), a research and training organisation.

The inaugural function will be held at TDM Hall, Ernakulam, at 11am on December 1.VSSC director Unnikrishnan Nair will deliver the keynote address.

The meeting will be attended by K Sabukuttan, former state office-bearer of the NSS, Dr Anvar Abdulla, head of the creative writing wing of the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, and Leslie Pallath, former principal of St Alberts College. Somanath will be honoured at the function.

A meeting to prepare the policy and working of the centre was attended by experts from different fields.

They included P K Sajeev, general secretary of Aikya Mala Araya Mahasabha, Raseena Padmam, former director of MG University’s School of Behavioural Science, T V Thulaseedharan, former head of the university’s Pedagogical Science School, and environmentalists K V Dayal and Prof V P Haridas.

Various study centres, including a career guidance and training centre, will be opened by the MIRDT, said its Chief Executive Officer MR Unni.