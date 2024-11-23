Redemption on the horizon for Thiruvananthapuram's dilapidated coastal roads

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Redemption is in sight for the dilapidated coastal road network in the state capital. After over two decades, the coastal road network passing through densely populated areas frequented by local residents and tourists – including the Muttathara-Kochuveli stretch – will be redeveloped.

The state cabinet recently approved a revised proposal submitted by the public works department (PWD) and granted `15 crore for the project. Around 12 kilometres of the road will be redeveloped. The project includes an improved drainage system, given that heavy rains and waterlogging have wreaked havoc on the coastal roads in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to local residents, over 12 coastal wards are badly affected by damaged and potholed road networks.

“Over the past month, around seven or eight protests have been held. Accidents have become a daily affair in this area. After every rain, the road becomes dangerous as motorists cannot figure out the potholes because of waterlogging,” said former Valiyathura ward councillor Tony Oliver.

Apart from minor patchwork and routine maintenance, the PWD has not carried out any major work in the past 20 years on the road network in the region, leaving the coastal community, regular commuters and tourists at the receiving end. A PWD official told TNIE that the project has been pending for long.

“The road network will be developed in BM and BC standards. Perhaps, in the past 20 years, no major road redevelopment work has happened in the coastal area. We have included the project in the budget but we had to tender four times to get a contractor.

The contractor was not ready to take up the project at the cost quoted by us and demanded a 20% cost escalation,” the official said.

The PWD can only sanction up to 10% of the cost escalation. “Anything above 10% requires approval from the government. The project was sanctioned at the revised cost in the last cabinet,” the official said.

The work is set to be launched in the next 20 days. “Now, all we have to do is issue the work order,” the official added.

Tony Oliver said the entire coastal byroad network was cut open to give piped gas connection.

“When we enquired with the company laying the pipeline, they said the amount required to reinstate the road has already been paid to the city corporation. The residents here are facing a lot of neglect,” he added.