High on josh!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a spectacular display of its maritime prowess and capabilities, the Southern Naval Command carried out an operational demo in the Arabian Sea off Kochi on Tuesday.

Tank-landing ship INS Shardul, patrol vessel INS Sujatha, helicopters and Dornier aircraft were involved in the naval exercise, which included simulated combat ops.

The demo, organised as part of the Navy Week celebrations, enabled a deeper understanding of the Indian Navy’s role as a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready force safeguarding national maritime interests.

The exercise commenced with a demonstration of the Navy’s capability to foil pirate attacks. This was followed by firefighting exercises and towing operations.

Later, INS Shardul and INS Sujatha moved in a parallel formation to demonstrate the transfer of ration and equipment at sea. A Navy chopper hovered low and demonstrated replenishment by air — supplying ration to a moving ship.

Dornier aircraft and Chetak helicopters conducted flypast while demonstrating surveillance capabilities.

Southern Naval Command Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Upul Kundu, Commanding officer of INS Shardul Commander Devidas Bhandary and Commanding Officer of INS Sujatha Commander Rajneesh Kumar explained the operational capabilities, and challenges undertaken by the Navy while safeguarding the maritime borders.