IEDCs will be established in health and agricultural universities: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Announcing plans to set up Startup Mission’s ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres’ (IEDCs) in health and agriculture universities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suggested that the ‘Launch Empower Accelerate Prosper’ (LEAP) model could also be implemented in educational centres.
Currently, IEDCs operate in educational institutions under the Higher Education Department. LEAP aims to create a centralised startup incubation system.
The chief minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Huddle Kerala 2024’ event in Kovalam on Thursday.
He said that an emerging technology hub will soon be set up in the capital city at the Technopark.
The hub will focus on sectors such as food and agriculture, space technology, renewable energy, digital media, and health and life sciences. He further added that a special session for startups will be organised at the upcoming ‘Investment Kerala Global Summit’.
Several people are currently waiting for space in IT parks. The ‘Work Near Home’ centres and LEAP systems are expected to provide solutions to some extent. Many job-seekers in the IT sector are now showing a preference for Kerala over metro cities in India.
Unlike other major cities, which face issues like pollution and traffic congestion, Kerala offers better air and water quality as well as superior transportation facilities, he said.
“2024 marks a significant milestone for Kerala’s startup ecosystem. The state has emerged as a top performer in the national startup rankings. Over the past eight years, the state has witnessed major growth in this sector. Currently, 6,100 startups operate in the state, providing employment to 62,000 people and attracting investments worth Rs 5,800 crore,” said the chief minister.
At the inaugural event, KSUM exchanged MoUs with Adesso Startup Infinity, ARAI, AICTE, E2E, HDFC Bank and Startup Infinity USA and Letter of Intent with British Council.
The three-day event at Hotel Leela Raviz, Kovalam, is packed with presentations and conversations. Around 300 women entrepreneurs are attending the event.