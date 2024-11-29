IEDCs will be established in health and agricultural universities: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Announcing plans to set up Startup Mission’s ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres’ (IEDCs) in health and agriculture universities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suggested that the ‘Launch Empower Accelerate Prosper’ (LEAP) model could also be implemented in educational centres.

Currently, IEDCs operate in educational institutions under the Higher Education Department. LEAP aims to create a centralised startup incubation system.

The chief minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Huddle Kerala 2024’ event in Kovalam on Thursday.

He said that an emerging technology hub will soon be set up in the capital city at the Technopark.

The hub will focus on sectors such as food and agriculture, space technology, renewable energy, digital media, and health and life sciences. He further added that a special session for startups will be organised at the upcoming ‘Investment Kerala Global Summit’.