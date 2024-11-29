India’s first RoboPark to be set up in Thrissur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: INKER Robotics, a startup company in robotics and futuristic tech, has announced plans to set up India’s first RoboPark in Thrissur.

The project aims to create a hub for tech tourism, education, and industry collaboration. The announcement came at Huddle Global 2024 event, where INKER signed an agreement with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

The park will span 10 acres, with an investment of Rs 350 crore. Phase I, costing Rs 50 crore, will include four verticals: RoboLand, Teknowledge Academy, Futuristech, and Inkubator. These will focus on tech education, skill development, research, and startup incubation.

Thrissur district panchayat provided the land to KSUM, which partnered with INKER for the project. RoboLand will combine education and entertainment to engage all age groups, while Teknowledge Academy will focus on emerging tech skills.

Futuristech will lead research and development for real-world applications, and Inkubator will support startups with funding, mentorship, and prototyping facilities.

Rahul P Balachandran, co-founder of INKER Robotics, said the initiative aims to make advanced technologies accessible to everyone.