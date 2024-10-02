Thiruvananthapuram: State-level inauguration of social solidarity programme on October 2

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a mission to uplift marginalised communities and integrate them into the societal mainstream, the SC, ST & Backward Classes department will be organising the ‘Social Solidarity Programme’ from October 2 to October 16. The state-level inauguration of the programme will held at SS Pooja convention centre in Attingal on Wednesday at 3.30pm. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officiate the event, with SC, ST and Backward Classes Welfare Minister O R Kelu presiding over.

The message of this year’s programme is ‘Let’s move forward together with the changing world,’ (Marunna lokathinoppam munneram nammukkonnaayi).

A range of activities will be held as part of the programme. Sanitation drives in institutions under the SC, ST, and Backward departments, health camps, and efforts to bring school and college dropouts back into education will take place. Job fairs, self-employment workshops for small-scale entrepreneurs, national seminars, agricultural initiatives, loan fairs, loan restructuring, and anti-drug campaigns will also be organised.

As part of the event, the chief minister will present the Mahatma Tribal Prosperity Trophy (Mahatma Gothra Samruddhi Trophy) and a cash award of Rs 5 lakh to Agali grama panchayat for creating the highest number of jobs under the Tribal Plus scheme.

Porur and Aralam grama panchayats, which secured second and third positions, respectively, will be awarded Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, along with trophies.