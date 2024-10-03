Northeast monsoon likely to hit Kerala by October 17, says IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the northeast monsoon, which will set in over Kerala in October, according to a long-range forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which was released on Monday.

However, rainfall activity is anticipated to be low in the first two weeks of the month. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, said that the onset of northeast monsoon is likely to take place around October 17 with the strengthening of rainfall activities.

The IMD’s probability forecast suggests a higher likelihood of La Niña conditions developing, which could be favourable for the monsoon this season.

Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, noted that southwest monsoon winds are expected to retreat by mid-October, making way for the northeast monsoon.

“The number of rainy days will depend on the formation of favourable cyclonic systems during this period. Early signs suggest that we may see the formation of more systems during this season.” On an average, the state receives about 303 mm of rainfall from October to December, with the central and southern districts typically experiencing more precipitation.

The IMD has also predicted a rise in temperatures during the season. Despite forecasts of above-normal rainfall for the southwest monsoon (June to October), the state recorded a 13% deficit, with most districts, except Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram, experiencing reduced rainfall. Last year’s excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon helped replenish reservoirs following a 34% deficit in the southwest monsoon.