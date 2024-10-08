The sky in an envelope

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a quiet corner of Kerala, Air Vice Marshal P K Kuruvilla (retd) devotes his evenings to an unusual passion - philately. What began as a schoolboy’s hobby has evolved into one of India’s most comprehensive collections, spanning six decades.
“It all started in 1959 when I was 13,” he tells TNIE, sitting in his study at Aluva in Ernakulam. “My father bought me the full set of the 1948 Gandhi stamps. They were issued a year after his assassination and cost Rs 13 - a huge sum back then. That’s how it began.”
Now, the veteran boasts a collection of over 10 lakh items. Clearly, philately is more than just a pastime for him. Each piece is a shard of history.
A hobby takes flight
It was during his career in the Indian Air Force that Kuruvilla’s collection found its true focus.
“In the mid-1970s, while posted in Delhi, I met Brigadier D S Vrik, the founder of the Philatelic Congress of India. He told me, ‘What you are doing is useless. You need to specialise if you want to create something of value.’ That was the turning point.”
Soon, Kuruvilla decided to concentrate on airmail covers and Indian military postal history. His service took him across the country, allowing him to meet fellow collectors and acquire rare historical pieces.
One memorable moment came in 1976, when he met M A H Beg, a respected philatelist from Madhya Pradesh, during a stopover at the Gwalior railway station.
Gems in the collection
Beg entrusted Kuruvilla with a set of 1854 Queen Victoria lithographed stamps.
“I couldn’t afford it in one go, so I paid for it in installments over ten months – Rs 850 in total, almost my entire salary back then,” Kuruvilla shares. This stamp set, now priceless in philatelic terms, is one of the crown jewels of his collection.
Another prized possession is a cover from the world’s first officially sanctioned airmail flight in 1911, from Allahabad to Naini.
“Only 6,500 covers were flown. I own one of them. To hold it in my hands is indeed something special,” Kuruvilla says with pride.
The other gems in his collection include crash and shipwreck covers — letters that survived air crashes or disasters at sea, each bearing the scars of their perilous journeys; rare items from the camel post office in Bikaner and pigeon post services in Orissa; and correspondences of the erstwhile Cochin and Travancore states.
Story of supreme sacrifice
Among Kuruvilla’s vast collection, one item holds immense personal significance: a special cover issued by the Army Postal Service commemorating the supreme sacrifice of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Kuruvilla, who was Sekhon’s maintenance officer at the Srinagar air base, recalls the bravery of his colleague vividly. On December 14, 1971, six Pakistani Sabre jets raided the base.
“Though outnumbered, Sekhon took off to intercept the enemy. He knew the risks, but he was determined to defend the base,” Kuruvilla says.
The ensuing dogfight was fierce.
“Sekhon fought valiantly, but his aircraft got hit. Despite his commander’s advice to eject, he stayed in the fight. He shot down two Sabres and forced the rest to retreat. Tragically, his Gnat lost altitude and crashed,” Kuruvilla recounts.
“Sekhon’s skill and bravery saved Srinagar that day.”
For his unmatched courage, Sekhon was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour. He is the only Air Force officer to receive the award to date.
“He wasn’t just a colleague; he was a hero,” Kuruvilla reflects. This special cover, he adds, is a personal memento of a friend.
Philately today
As Kuruvilla lovingly curates his collection, he can’t help but reflect on how much the world has changed since he first persuaded his father to buy that Gandhi stamp set in 1959.
“With the advent of instant communication, the significance of mail has waned and so has the interest for philately,” he says.
But Kuruvilla continues to nurture his passion and encourages others to also pursue it - not just as a hobby, but as an avenue to uncover history.
“Each stamp and cover is a snapshot of the world as it once was. It’s about research, curiosity, and learning. Stamps can teach us so much if we just take the time to look,” he says.
Now the veteran is busy arranging his collection ahead of the Periyar PEX, a district-level philatelic exhibition, which will be held at Aluva Town Hall in November.