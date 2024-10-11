Celebrating Shakti

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine days of festive fervour, with shrines adorned in all their splendour and finery. The roads leading to them are ornately decorated with lights and huge hoardings advertising the programmes lined up.

Houses display arrangements of dolls in steps, while pandals echo with chanting, almost 24x7. Navaratri brings all this and more to the capital, which has recently seen a growing number of people flock to the celebratory venues - whether to present their art forms, to worship, to immerse themselves in tradition, or simply to witness the festivities.

Local residents visit these temples to worship the deities, and offerings are made, either as part of the traditional Navaratri festival or as individual performances staged at shrines. What remains common everywhere is the worship of art and knowledge.

The faithful believe the feminine energy they worship during these days will bless them with the creative energy needed for fruitful work and success, for new beginnings.