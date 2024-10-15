Thiruvananthapuram among top 10 most popular places to visit in 2025

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram has secured the 10th position in the list of the ‘Most Popular Places to Visit in 2025,’ according to the renowned travel platform Skyscanner.

A survey conducted by Skyscanner, the Edinburg-headquartered flight and accommodation booking platform, revealed that Thiruvananthapuram continues to be a sought-after destination for ‘Reset Jetters’ prioritising their health and well-being. It is considered to be the most picturesque, tranquil, and rejuvenating part of the country. The survey was based on data showing the most significant increase in searches over the past 12 months for trending travel destinations. The state capital exhibited a 66% surge in flight searches between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024, for travel throughout the year compared to the same period in 2023.

The southern Italian seaside city of Reggio Calabria claimed the top spot on the list, followed by Tartu in eastern Estonia in second place, and Siem Reap, the second largest city in Cambodia, in third place.

Skyscanner analysed over a thousand data points to compile the list of trending places and noted that alternative destinations are gaining popularity among UK travellers who are seeking to venture beyond mainstream Europe and explore farther afield.

The other cities featured in the top 10 list include Baltimore (USA), Portsmouth (Dominica), Cordoba (Spain), Tromso (Norway), Panglao, Bohol (The Philippines), and Stuttgart (Germany).

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas described the recognition as a significant acknowledgement of the innovative initiatives being implemented in the state in line with evolving traveller preferences.