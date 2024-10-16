A stadium in full bloom with words

“The NBT and the state-run publishing forums also make available books that are hard to find. There is a variety here for the students as well, those preparing for competitive and regular examinations. Yet, it is the classics and the translations that top the favourites list,” says a district library council official, who does not want to be quoted.

“The translations are particularly impressive, and so are the children’s genre picks. The books are so well illustrated that children get attracted to the contents. The aim may be to attract children, to inculcate in them a trait for reading. Commendable,” says Reshma, looking at a Haritham publication titled ‘Kunnumpurathe Veedu’ by Ajith K Raman, a collection of four short stories.

The book had found a place in the Pathanamthitta district Puksthakolsavam also. Chapters of the book fair are being held in all districts, with the Thiruvananthapuram one and that in Palakkad currently running simultaneously.

“Such fairs have been going on since 2004, when it was decided that the state library council would organise them in all the districts, aiding libraries to use the grant provided to them for procuring books at discounted rates,” says the library council official.

The libraries get a good discount of 35% for Malayalam books and 20% for English ones. “However, the same kind of discount is not extended to the public,” says Pallikkal Rajeev, as he stacks his bags with books he bought at another stall.

The crowd around him in the stalls was thinning slowly, indicating the end of lunch break for those from nearby government offices. There was still some activity at the stalls, with the public skimming and browsing through the books, as speakers at corners of the stadium belted out slices of poems at regular intervals to create the ‘wordy’ mood.

“The sales this time are a tad lower compared to the last time,” says Rankith KR, from Maithri Publications. “It may be because the event was planned right after the pooja holidays. The first two days saw very little footfall. It is only now that the crowd is picking up. The ways books are arranged also seem a bit uneven with just one section displaying all the popular picks. The other section, hence, shows sparse public presence,” he says.

Similar fairs will be held in all the districts till November end. The last of these will be in Ernakulam, from November 24 to 26. “For book lovers, there is no better heaven,” says Sreekuttan, as he makes video content for his vlog ‘BookMallu’.