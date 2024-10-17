Off-shore breakwater project in Thiruvananthapuram drags on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite a growing threat of coastal erosion at the beaches in the state capital, the off-shore breakwater project proposed as a solution for shore protection continues to remain on paper. Nearly five years after its announcement, the Rs 150-crore project to protect the beaches at Kovalam, Valiyathura, and Shankhumukham has failed to take off.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for Phase I of the project, with Rs 19 crore approved for the pilot project on the Poonthura-Valiyathura stretch. Having been launched in 2020, the pilot project remains incomplete.

According to officials with the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC), the agency entrusted with the execution of the project, the Poonthura project will be completed ahead of the next monsoon season.

“Owing to the rough sea, the project didn’t progress as per schedule. The project cannot be executed during rough weather. We have also been receiving continuous rain over the past few months. The work was supposed to resume this month but their is no respite from rain, and the northeast monsoon is almost here. We have directed the contractor to complete the work ahead of the next monsoon,” a KSCADC official said.

The plan is to construct a 700-metre-long breakwater extending along the Poonthura- Valiyathura-Beemapally-Shankhumukham stretch.

As per a study carried out by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), the areas facing severe coastal erosion are South Kollemcode to

Poovar, Valiyathura, Poonthura, Bheemapally, Vazhamuttom, Kovalam, Shankhumukham and Varkala. Recurrent cyclonic events, high waves during the monsoon, and floods are contributing to shoreline changes, the study said.

The KSCADC official said the decision to pilot the project at Poonthura was taken deliberately to check the feasibility of the project.

“This is the only solution and alternative for conventional breakwaters. Poonthura is one of the places worst-affected by sea erosion and will help study the sustainability of the project as the government is planning to implement it at all feasible locations across the state,” the official added.