Unravelling the mystery of two road ‘accidents’ in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How easy is it to pass off murder attempts as casual road accidents? Very simple, thought a 58-year-old man and his hitmen, who planned to murder a 22-year-old in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year.
If it had not been for the diligence shown by the investigators from Mannanthala police station, the culprits could’ve found their hunch turning true.
Anujith, a resident of Vencode, had two back-to-back road accidents within about 30 days. The first incident occurred on July 24 within the Vattappara police station limit, while the second incident took place on August 27 at the Mannanthala police station limit.
Anujith was riding a two-wheeler on both occasions and the vehicles that knocked him down could not be identified.
The Vattappara police deemed the incident as a road accident, but they could not trace the vehicle — a red car. Almost a month later, another accident occurred when Anujith was knocked down by a two-wheeler.
The Mannanthala cops initially did not suspect any foul play. However, Anujith felt being hit with a heavy object from behind by one of the passengers travelling in the two-wheeler. When he told the police about this, their curiosity was piqued.
Little did Station House Officer Gopi D and his team thought they were about to unravel a well-hatched conspiracy.
There were no CCTV cameras in the accident spot. But the cops managed to retrieve footage from a camera located some 300 metres away. In the visual, a scrap dealer was seen walking along the road and the cops felt he would’ve witnessed the whole episode.
The cops painstakingly identified the scrap dealer and located him. He testified that he had seen Anujith being attacked by two bike-borne assailants using an iron rod. The cops ascertained that the attack was pre-planned and they began tracking the vehicle.
Police sources said the vehicle had a fake registration number plate, which slowed down the probe.
However, the team scoured about 400 CCTV camera footage and identified the vehicle and its owner. The owner told the cops the vehicle was used by his friend, Sooraj.
Sooraj was soon nabbed and while questioning him, he revealed that along with his friend Manu, he had attacked Anujith. The two had criminal antecedents, but there were no apparent reasons for them attacking the youth.
This puzzle was finally solved when the cops collected their call details. It was found that they had contacted two people — Jiju and Santhosh Kumar — before and after committing the crime.
Further investigation revealed the motive behind the attack. Anujith was in a relationship with the daughter of Santhosh. She committed suicide in February this year following which Santosh decided to kill Anujith thinking that he was responsible for his daughter’s death.
With the support of his relative Jiju, Santosh got in touch with Sooraj and Manu.
The duo was offered Rs 3 lakh for killing Anujith. The police later arrested Jiju as well and all those involved were remanded to judicial custody.
