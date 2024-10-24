Thiruvananthapuram: Cops oppose Rahul Mamkootathil’s plea for relaxation of bail conditions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have opposed UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil’s plea seeking a relaxation in his bail conditions in view of the upcoming Palakkad by-election.

Rahul, the Youth Congress state president, had approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Thiruvananthapuram, requesting relief from the requirement of appearing in person and signing at the Museum police station every Monday. The bail condition was imposed in connection with his involvement in the secretariat march clash.

In the report submitted to the court, the police stated that granting relaxation to a political candidate would send a misleading message to the public.

They added that the bail conditions were crucial to maintaining accountability in cases involving public unrest.

Rahul submitted the plea in his capacity as a by-election candidate, arguing that the current bail conditions were hindering his campaigning. He questioned the police’s decision to label him a ‘habitual offender’, stating that his protest was directed against a conspiracy aimed at disrupting the Thrissur Pooram festival and that his actions were in public interest.

The court will deliver its verdict on his application on Thursday.