Thiruvananthapuram to host film fest themed on migration

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Film Lovers Cultural Association (FILCA) is organising a film festival, which will begin on Sunday (October 27). The fest will feature four films that explore the themes of migration and human history.

The screenings will take place at the Joint Council Hall, starting at 9.30am. Former MP Pannian Ravindran will inaugurate the event. He will also present cash prizes to the winners of the film quiz competition that was held earlier this month.

The festival will kick off with Me Captain, a 2023 drama directed by Matteo Garrone and co-produced by Italy, Belgium and France, telling the story of two teenagers’ struggles and aspirations in a foreign land. At 11.30am, Blindness, a 2008 film from Brazil, Canada, and Japan, will be screened, exploring the emotional and societal impact of loss and isolation.

The Grapes of Wrath, a classic American film from 1940 directed by John Ford, will be presented at 2.30pm, depicting the plight of migrant workers during the Great Depression. The festival will conclude with Subarnarekha, a 1965 Indian film by Ritwik Ghatak, showcasing the experiences of displaced people in post-Partition India.

Entry is free for all. For details, visit www.filca.in or call 8089036090.