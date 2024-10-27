Varkala police arrests man for pawning wife’s gold, fleeing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Varkala police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly pawning his wife’s gold jewellery just days after their wedding and fleeing with the money. Anandu, 34, a physiotherapist from Neyyattinkara, was apprehended in Thrissur by a team led by Varkala SHO J S Praveen and SI A Salim, following a tip-off from ASP Deepak Dhankar.

According to the wife’s complaint, Anandu married the woman in August 2021. On the third day of their lavish wedding at the Taj Gateway in Varkala, he reportedly pawned 52 sovereigns of her gold ornaments for Rs 13.5 lakh before disappearing.

Subsequently, Anandu demanded that his wife’s family transfer ownership of their house and property and purchase him a new car. When they refused, he fled.

The complaint filed by the woman’s family also states that Anandu, along with his parents and brother, harassed the bride from the very first day, pressuring her for dowry. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Anandu’s father, Sasi, mother, Sureshkumari, and brother, Amal, in March. Anandu had been evading arrest while hiding in various locations.