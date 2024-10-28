Kerala: Ulloor doctor falls victim to online scammers, loses Rs 87 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A doctor from Ulloor fell victim to online fraud, losing around Rs 87 lakh in a month-long operation that misled her with promises of high stock-trading returns. Usha Nair had returned to the country recently after years of working abroad. She filed a complaint with cyber police, who launched an investigation.

It all began when Usha, who is also an experienced online trader, received a WhatsApp message claiming to offer good returns on stock investments. When the doctor responded to the message, she was instructed to download a mobile application and make an initial deposit. She went on to make four more transfers over a period of one month. During this time, the gang also credited Usha’s account with a ‘profit’ of Rs 1 lakh, to gain her trust.

For every transfer, the scammers issued new account number. On September 25 and 26, on their guidance, she transferred a total of Rs 4.5 lakh. Over the following weeks, the gang continued to communicate via WhatsApp, instructing her to send funds to multiple accounts. She transferred Rs 9 lakh between September 29 and October 1, followed by Rs 10 lakh on October 8, and finally a series of three payments totalling Rs 63 lakh on October 17, 18, and 19.

Each deposit appeared in the app’s wallet as accumulated ‘profit’. However, Usha faced issues when she tried to withdraw her funds. After contacting the fraudsters, she was informed that additional charges, including insurance fees, would be required to release the money. When she suggested deducting the fees directly from her balance, they refused. Realising the deception, she approached cyber police.

“Online fraud is becoming rampant these days. Scammers are targeting high-profile people such as doctors, chartered accountants and engineers. Beneficiary details have been collected and further steps are under way.

Using fake apps, and accounts and manipulating victims through WhatsApp, these fraudsters execute highly organised scams. The case was registered on October 25, and we are now working to identify those responsible and recover the money,” a cyber officer said.