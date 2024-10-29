CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s motorcade meets with accident in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The motorcade of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with an accident on M C Road at Vamanapuram within Venjaramoodu police station limits on Monday evening.

The accident occurred by 6.12 pm when the pilot vehicle in the motorcade abruptly applied brakes after a woman riding a two-wheeler was spotted crossing the road to the other side.

The CM was returning to the state capital from Kottayam when the accident occurred. Four police vehicles and an ambulance were involved in the accident. The CM escaped unhurt and continued with his journey.

The CCTV visuals showed the woman slowing down her vehicle in the middle of the road and taking a turn to the right after switching on the indicator.

The police jeeps on pilot duty immediately applied the brake, facilitating safe passage of the two-wheeler rider. However, one of the escort vehicles of CM’s security entourage, which was travelling in excess speed and seemingly violating traffic norms, rammed the other escort vehicle.

The vehicles in the motorcade that followed crashed onto each other from behind.

One of the escort vehicles rear-ended the CM’s car, but the impact was less and the car did not pick any damage.

The CM continued his journey in the same car, while the other vehicles involved in the crash were pulled aside.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and launched an inquiry into the incident.