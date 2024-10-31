KPCC’s ‘The Idea of India’ campaign to begin today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to kick off a two-month campaign, ‘The Idea of India’ on October 31, the martyrdom day of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Congress state general secretary (organisation) M Liju informed that Indira Gandhi’s Martyrdom Day and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 will be observed with elaborate programmes across the state under the leadership of the newly-formed ward committees. The campaign will be concluded on December 31.

Floral tributes will be paid before the pictures of Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Indira Bhavan on Thursday at 8am, followed by biographical reading and commemoration programmes. Congress Working Committee leader A K Antony will pay tribute to both the leaders and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, as October 31 is also the birthday of the former.

UDF convener M M Hassan, KPCC and DCC office bearers will take part in the commemoration programmes. Congress state president K Sudhakaran will attend the commemoration programme to be held at Kannur District Congress Committee office on Thursday at 9.30am.