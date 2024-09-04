CM Pinarayi Vijayan gives nod for drug procurement from Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to give priority to purchasing drugs from Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) Limited by Kerala Medical Services Corporation.

The meeting decided that the Alappuzha-based drug manufacturing state-PSU will get supply orders before other companies, after completing the tender procedures. KSDP will also get eligible price preferences in the supply order. The Chief Minister said that the government policy was to protect the public sector and KSDP could progress from the policy.

The meeting came after the KMSCL had slow-pedalled the purchase of medicines from the state-PSU, causing a crisis of sorts to the manufacturer.

Earlier the Drug Controller and KMSCL officials had raised concerns about the quality of the drugs produced by the manufacturer. Ministers K N Balagopal, P Rajeev, Veena George, Chief Secretary Sharada Muralidharan, attended the meeting.