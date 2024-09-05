18-year saga: Thief in Kerala, tycoon in Mumbai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Mahindra Yadav, a 58-year-old jeweller with three shops in Mumbai, would never have imagined being picked up by the Kerala police for a case dating back 18 years. However, a minor lapse by his niece led to his arrest last month for stealing 240g of gold from a Malayali jeweller in 2006.

Mahindra, originally from a village in Sangli district, Maharashtra, worked as a goldsmith in Muvattupuzha from a young age. He was trusted by local jewellers, and one of them named Venugopal had entrusted Mahindra with 240g of gold for polishing.

Mahindra disappeared with the gold the next day. He had also borrowed around Rs 1.5 lakh from another businessman. “The police team tried to trace Mahindra. The investigation continued for three years, but in 2009, the case was temporarily closed as the accused could not be found,” says Muvattupuzha Sub-Inspector Mahin Salim.

Last year, Venugopal filed a petition at Navakerala Sadas, requesting the case be reopened. Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena took note of the unsolved case and relaunched a manhunt. A team led by sub-inspectors Mahin and P C Jaykumar, along with senior civil police officers Anas K A and Bibil Mohan, was formed to track Mahindra.

“During a discussion, Venugopal mentioned a Facebook account suspected to be of Mahindra’s niece, who was with him in Muvattupuzha until 2006,” Mahin recalls. “Through one of her local friends, Unni, we learned that she had posted a photograph of Mahindra on Facebook.”

Next, the police cyber cell traced the mobile number used to register the Facebook account. Subsequent investigation also uncovered GST details of Mahindra’s shops in Mumbai.