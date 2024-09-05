AASTRO’s public lecture in Thiruvananthapuram offers a cosmic exploration

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : This month’s AASTRO Monthly Public Lecture is set to explore the wonders of the universe. The event, titled ‘Hands-On with Radio Astronomy: Listening to the Cosmos for the Curious’, will be held on Thursday at 5.30pm at the Library Hall of the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum, PMG, Thiruvananthapuram.

The lecture will feature Rahul Radhakrishnan, who will provide an in-depth look into radio astronomy. Attendees will gain insights into how radio waves are used to study distant stars, galaxies, and black holes.

The session promises to offer a unique perspective on cosmic exploration, making it an informative experience for both astronomy enthusiasts and those with a general interest in the universe.

The event is open to the public, with free admission and no registration required. This lecture is an opportunity for anyone interested in expanding their knowledge of the cosmos to engage with current scientific methods used in space exploration.