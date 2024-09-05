Kerala government releases resource book on autism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has brought out a ‘Comprehensive Resource Book on Autism Spectrum Disorder’, billed as the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country that lays down guidelines for early detection and management of the disorder that affects a large number of children.

The resource book is being brought out coinciding with the launch of the State Programme for Education and Empowerment in Disabilities (SPEED). The programme comprises various training and awareness initiatives in the area of disabilities.

In addition to general information on autism, the resource book explores in detail various issues related to communication, behaviour and neuro-development. It also gives information on comorbidity conditions and sensory dysfunctions related to autism besides educational, social and parenting issues. Practical interventions in bio-medical management of autism is also explained in detail.

Releasing the resource book, prepared by the State Initiative on Disabilities in association with the Child Development Centre, Social Justice Minister R Bindu said the work will be of immense help to various professionals involved in autism detection and management. The resource book was prepared after a series of workshops involving experts in the field.

The final draft of the resource book was prepared by Dr M K C Nair, former vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences and and an expert in the domain, along with Dr Paul Russel of CMC, Vellore. The resource book was evaluated by a team of experts, led by Dr Priya Mammen, Head of the Department of Child-Adolescent Centre, CMC Vellore.

As per latest estimates, at least one in 100 children suffer from some form of autism spectrum disorders.